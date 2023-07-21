Realty Income (NYSE:O) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on O. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.75.

NYSE:O opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11.

The company also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,959,000 after acquiring an additional 642,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Realty Income by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,560,000 after buying an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,847,000 after buying an additional 829,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

