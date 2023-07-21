Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down to $15.94

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.94, but opened at $15.57. Redfin shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 623,794 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Gordon Haskett cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Redfin Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.08. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 387.26%. The business had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Redfin by 207.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Articles

