Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DuPont de Nemours (DD)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/19/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/18/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $70.00.
- 7/10/2023 – DuPont de Nemours was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 6/13/2023 – DuPont de Nemours is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DuPont de Nemours
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.