Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DuPont de Nemours (DD)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/19/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $70.00.

7/10/2023 – DuPont de Nemours was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/13/2023 – DuPont de Nemours is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

