Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hancock Whitney Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 3.1 %

HWC stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,173,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $32,167,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $42,279,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,744,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Articles

