Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 8,656 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,277,598 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.35% of F.N.B. worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 248,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.55 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FNB shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

