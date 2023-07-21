Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.20% of WEX worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in WEX by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in WEX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in WEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in WEX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $7,133,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,896 shares of company stock worth $8,494,961. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX Stock Down 0.1 %

WEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.18.

WEX stock opened at $195.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.47. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.98 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

