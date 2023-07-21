Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,646 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,094 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $18,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after acquiring an additional 234,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after acquiring an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,658,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,804,000 after acquiring an additional 62,181 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.91.

CFR opened at $115.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a 200 day moving average of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945 over the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

