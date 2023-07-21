Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.23% of Voya Financial worth $15,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $78.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average is $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

