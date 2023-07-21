Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,746 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.22% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $16,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 43,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

