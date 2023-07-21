Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.02 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.19% of Crocs worth $15,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,957 shares of company stock worth $3,573,340. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Trading Down 6.2 %

CROX stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average of $119.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CROX. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

