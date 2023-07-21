Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.18 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics stock opened at $215.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

