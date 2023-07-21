Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.78 Million Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 133,600 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 525,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after buying an additional 104,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WOLF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $63.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

