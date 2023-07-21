Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.91 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,559 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,449,000 after buying an additional 411,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $534,892,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,285,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after buying an additional 202,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,096,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,648,000 after acquiring an additional 106,776 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Valero Energy stock opened at $120.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

