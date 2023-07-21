Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $164.34 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,891 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 55,894 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Visa were worth $164,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $239.57 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

