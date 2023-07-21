Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $17.22 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,487 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.47% of Belden worth $17,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Belden by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Belden by 96.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of BDC stock opened at $96.46 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average is $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BDC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

