Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $17.55 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Darden Restaurants worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 117.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,340,000 after buying an additional 746,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $172.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.07 and a 12 month high of $172.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average of $153.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,052 shares of company stock worth $20,190,315 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

