Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $17.93 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Humana were worth $17,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after purchasing an additional 831,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $690,516,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.11.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock opened at $447.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $474.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.84. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

