Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,886 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.36% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $15,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

