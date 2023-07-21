Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $115.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

