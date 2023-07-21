Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $15,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.13. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $68.99.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

