Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $238.79 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $248.16. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,054,401.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,054,401.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.