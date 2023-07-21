Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,105 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.34% of DT Midstream worth $16,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.2 %

DTM stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DTM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,523.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DT Midstream news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,523.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

