Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 141,999 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,632 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 141,999 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $263.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $265.60.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

