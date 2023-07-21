Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 14,729 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 525,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,729 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $16,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INVH. Barclays increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE INVH opened at $35.67 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.22%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.