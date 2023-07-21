Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 21,368 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,368 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 66,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,682 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USB opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.