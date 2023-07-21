Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,745 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $16,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,087,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,074,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:GXO opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

