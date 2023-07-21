Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 409 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $17,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Landstar System by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.0 %

Landstar System stock opened at $203.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.51 and a 1-year high of $203.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

