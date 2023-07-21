Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 787 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $15,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Haemonetics by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after purchasing an additional 454,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,932,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $92.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. Research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.