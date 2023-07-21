Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 949 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.20% of Williams-Sonoma worth $16,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $3,429,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM opened at $130.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

