Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 493,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Aramark by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $42.74 on Friday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Articles

