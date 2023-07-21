Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,166 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $15,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in IDACORP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in IDACORP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.99. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $115.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

