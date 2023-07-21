Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Sampo Oyj Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SAXPY opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.89. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Sampo Oyj

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.8819 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.11%.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

