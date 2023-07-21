Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 540 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 72,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.7% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 370,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 37,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 9,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of V opened at $239.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.00. The firm has a market cap of $448.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

