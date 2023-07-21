Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.19.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $57.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,789,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,518 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

