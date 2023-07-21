Seascape Capital Management Purchases 73 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.22. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $354.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

