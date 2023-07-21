Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 589,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 951,416 shares.The stock last traded at $66.19 and had previously closed at $65.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.75.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 5.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,350,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,014,000 after purchasing an additional 256,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

