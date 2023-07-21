Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $268.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $266.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.51 and a 200-day moving average of $235.29.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.