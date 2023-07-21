Short Interest in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Declines By 14.2%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 295,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.70 million, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.16. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.55. iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

