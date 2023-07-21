Short Interest in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Declines By 14.2%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 295,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000.
iTeos Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %
iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.70 million, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.16. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iTeos Therapeutics
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.