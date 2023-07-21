Short Interest in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Declines By 9.7%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $460,262. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 75,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,020 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 243,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,193 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 312,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JACK. Piper Sandler started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $96.90 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.05.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

