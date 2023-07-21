Short Interest in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Grows By 13.2%

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 818,600 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 723,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 497,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.87. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.