Signaturefd LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 105,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,937,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,627,000.

IWO stock opened at $250.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $201.72 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.61. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

