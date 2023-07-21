Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,424,000 after buying an additional 6,850,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,773,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,117,000 after buying an additional 686,036 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.