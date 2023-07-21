Signaturefd LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,271 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921,435 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of General Motors by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,248,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,884,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $433,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $391,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $39.26 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

