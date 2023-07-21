Signaturefd LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,396 shares of company stock worth $23,473,949. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CMG opened at $2,094.17 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,291.63 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,073.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1,803.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,133.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

