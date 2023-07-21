Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.