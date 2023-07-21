Signaturefd LLC Sells 997 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,288 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

