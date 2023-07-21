Simmons Bank Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $455.20 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 237.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.28.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.58.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

