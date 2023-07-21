Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 8,202 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 116.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

FLNG opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $38.24.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.30 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 40.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

Further Reading

