Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 888 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Scotiabank lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.55.

NYSE ALB opened at $223.09 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.