Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $1,922,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,996,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.27 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.14, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

